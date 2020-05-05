Break-in bakery is double hit for the Isle of Wight Community

Scarrots Lane Bakery, Newport was broken into last night (Monday) and the shop and office damaged.

Not only does this mean that food has been wasted and doors, windows and equipment damaged, but it also means that the charity Community Action IW will lose much needed money.

All profits support charity work

Scarrots Lane Bakery is owned and run by charity Community Action Isle of Wight and all profits from the bakery support the charity in the work it does.

The bakery is continuing to supply village shops round the island and home deliveries to residents in the Newport area and wholesale deliveries still went out this morning and will tomorrow.

Mike Bulpitt, CEO Community Action IW, commented,

“Not much was taken except a till and some charity boxes, as there isn’t a lot to take, but the damage caused with smashed windows, broken doors, broken light fittings and bakery products strewn about the floor. “After a morning clear up we’re ready to go again this afternoon, but it’s just a bit dispiriting, given everything else going on.”

Get in touch

Investigations are ongoing and CCTV is being checked, but if anyone has any information that could be of use, please let us know.

To place an order for a delivery in the Newport and Carisbrooke area, call: 01983 521187

