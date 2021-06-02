Brewery seek permission to convert former office and bottling room into cottage

Planning documents say there is little demand for office use at this location and permission for a two-bedroom cottage is being sought

Goddards brewery office

As building work gets underway for Goddards Brewery at its new site at Branstone Farm, changes are being proposed to the original base in Ryde.

In the first stages of the Isle of Wight Council’s plans for a rural business park near Newchurch, the Island’s popular craft beer producers were given the green light for a new purpose-built brewery and bottling facility.

Permission was granted earlier this year for the facility, 42 affordable houses and 18 offices, to be built on the former Branstone Farm education centre, in a £2.4 million scheme which is now underway.

Redundant buildings into cottage
Having outgrown its former base on Bullen Road, near Westridge Golf Centre, the brewers are now seeking to turn the redundant bottling hall and brewery office into a two-bed cottage.

The applicants of the application, the Goddards, restored the derelict set of buildings to become ancillary buildings to the brewery, but these will be redundant early next year.

“Little demand for office use at this location”
Planning documents, submitted in favour of the change of use, said “common sense suggests (backed up by experience) that there is little demand for office use at this location” and so the house is being sought.

To view plans, 21/00870/FUL, you can visit the council’s planning register. Comments will be accepted until 25th June.

New site
As part of the plans for the new site in Newchurch, the new barn-style brewery will have a visitors’ experience centre, new office, retail and storage space with hop fields.

A bar and restaurant at the first-floor level is also included in the plans overlooking the brewing hall.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Goddards Brewery

Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021 12:01pm

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ot3

Filed under: Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Planning, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Top story

