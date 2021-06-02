Wightlink cutting Yarmouth – Lymington route to a single ferry service this winter

News OnTheWight has learnt that Wightlink staff have discovered that there will be a cut to the Yarmouth ferry route this coming Winter (2021).

The current two-boat service will be cut to a single boat service.

This raises quite a few questions, including those below, which News OnTheWight has put to Wightlink.

Wightlink’s current timetable on that route runs until 31st October 2021. Wightlink have been asked if that means the single boat service will start on 1st November.

Questions remain

Presently there are 14 sailings, running daily between 7:30am to 9pm, from Yarmouth. How many will there be in the Winter? Will it just be that every other sailing removed, or will the removals be clustered?

Some Island children use that route to get to schools on the Mainland, for example some go to Brockenhurst for sixth form. We’ve asked Wightlink how they ensure this is still possible.

Wightlink have acknowledged News OnTheWight’s email and say they plan to respond this afternoon.

