‘Brexit is not a done deal!’ say Islanders for Europe

Islanders for Europe share details of their European stall this Saturday. Ed

With 40 days to go until Brexit, Islanders for Europe will be holding conversations about the European Union at their Street Stall in Ryde this weekend.

There will be opportunities to have your say, take part in opinion polls, and to plan for the next steps to come.

Koppany: Brexit is not a done deal

Organiser, Glenn Koppany, said,

“With dozens more residents coming regularly to our meetings, we know there are many more conversations to be had and new friends still to meet. “The campaign for a People’s Vote and whether to accept the proposed Deal mean everything is on the table, and we hope to listen to the concerns of fellow Islanders. “Brexit is not a done deal!”

The stall will be in Ryde town centre on Saturday 16th February, from 11am.

More details at the Islanders for Europe Facebook page.