Isle of Wight Cheddar wins medal at British Cheese Awards

Briddlesford Farm Dairy has been awarded a bronze medal at the British cheese Awards for their cheddar cheese.

The award winning cheese is made at Briddlesford Lodge Farm with milk from the Griffin family’s herd of champion Guernsey cows.

Recipe adapted from historical processes

Cheesemakers, Izzy and Debi, have been making cheese since the new processing plant at the farm was opened last June.

They trained at the School of Artisan Food, and have adapted their recipe, which was developed from researching historical cheddar making processes, to compliment the rich and creamy milk produced by the Briddlesford herd.

Stiff competition

A delighted Izzy Griffin said,

“This is an amazing win for us, we were up against the most famous cheddar makers in the country, it proves that our cows really do produce outstanding milk!”

Debi explained,

“We’re not sure when cheddar was last produced on the Isle of Wight, but I always knew that Briddlesford Milk would make beautiful cheese, it’s a long wait for a mature cheddar, and I have had many sleepless nights, it needs to be at least 6 months old, but this prize has made the waiting worthwhile!”

Farming at Briddlesford since 1923

The Griffin family have been farming at Briddlesford since 1923 and today’s cows are all descendants of the original 15.

There are so few Guernsey herds left in the country, it is a real treat to see the gorgeous, golden, Guernseys grazing in the pastures around Briddlesford. The beautiful brown cows are the traditional dairy breed of the Isle of Wight; famous for their nutritious, creamy milk.

Another win for the Guernsey girls

This is another great win for the Guernsey girls, a proper Isle of Wight Cheese!

You can buy Briddlesford’s award winning cheese, milk and cream at their farm shop and taste a range of delicious food and drink that show case their products in Bluebells Café on the farm.

The products are available across the Island in many shops, cafes and delis.

Article by Judi on behalf of Briddlesford Farm Dairy. Ed

Location map

View the location of this story.