An evening of eclectic, contemporary folk with Charlie Dore and Julian Littman

Get ready for a very special evening of eclectic, contemporary folk as Charlie Dore, one of the UK’s most respected songwriters teams up with multi-instrumentalist Julian Littman of Steeleye Span.

Charlie promises another raid on the instrument cupboard as the pair swap guitars, mandolin, harmonium, ukulele, piano and autoharp as well as some new and different flavours to shine a personal light on her subject matter.

They’ll dip into favourites from past albums too and also share some original acoustic versions of hits Charlie has written for others, including George Harrison and Jimmy Nail. She may even do a new version of Pilot of the Airwaves (the last song ever played on Radio Caroline) if we ask nicely…

Multi-instrumentalist

Musician, composer and singer-songwriter and Steeleye lead guitarist Julian Littman has played, performed with artists from Gerry Rafferty, Charlie Dore and Dexy’s Midnight Runners to Sister Sledge and Phillip Bailey.

He has also appeared in an abundance of TV and Film roles (“London Boulevard”, “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers”, “Evita” & many more), to West End musicals such as Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and “125th Street” and others too numerous to list.

Supported by …

Support for the pair comes from former Isle of Wight resident, Steve Young, who has played session guitar for Lionel Ritchie, Peter Andre and is co-writer with Darren Hayes for Savage Garden.

Book now

The event takes place at the wonderful St. Catherine’s Church on Thursday 9th August 2018 at 7pm (doors 6.30pm).

Tickets are priced at £10 each are available from Ventnor Exchange (Church Street, Ventnor), or buy online via We Got Tickets.

Our thanks to Isle of Wight Venue Campaign for sponsoring this feature. Please support them, as they and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

Location map

View the location of this story.