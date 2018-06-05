Driver in St Helens collision dies

The man was pulled from the vehicle by fire crews but sadly died on arrival at the hospital.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died in a collision in St Helens last night (Monday).

Police confirm they were called to a single vehicle road traffic collision in Station Road, St Helens at 8.16pm.

The driver of the vehicle was pulled from the vehicle by fire crews from Sandown and Ryde and taken to hospital, but sadly, died on arrival.

The road remains closed by Island Roads, with diversions in place.

If you witnessed the collision please contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting Operation Owl.

Image: Kabils under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 5th June, 2018 11:19am

By

