Isle of Wight primary school taking effective action, says Ofsted

A year after Brighstone Primary School was judged by Ofsted to ‘Require Improvement’, a return visit has found the primary school’s senior leaders and governors are taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement identified in order to become a ‘Good’ school.

Changes being made

Since the last inspection the school has a new headteacher, new SENCo and three new teachers in key stage 2. In addition the Governing body has been reformed with a new chair, new vice-chair and five new governors.

In her report, the inspector clearly recognises the efforts being made to ensure the school becomes a ‘Good’ school, acknowledging the work of all involved.

Action required

In order to improve the school should take further action to:

accurately identify strengths and weaknesses of the school through robust self evaluation

strengthen the school improvement plan by including current priorities for improvement as well as those identified in the previous inspection, which have not yet been fully addressed.

The report

Read the detail in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.





Image: masudananda under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.