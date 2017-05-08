Britten-Norman signs agreement with Claverham Limited

Lara shares this latest business news on behalf of Britten-Norman Limited. Ed

Britten-Norman has signed an agreement with Claverham Limited (a UTC Aerospace Systems company) to acquire the Claverham Limited product line for the Islander, Trislander and Defender landing gear.

New deliveries will commence late 2017.

Britten-Norman has made significant investment in this area and will now re-establish new build and aftermarket support for landing gear manufacture at its UK facilities. The work will be carried out by a new team dedicated to landing gear manufacture, supported by existing UK and overseas supply chain, whilst the Company’s landing gear overhaul team will continue to focus on aftermarket business.

David Shaw, Britten-Norman Aircraft’s Technical Director, said:

“As soon as we were aware of Claverham’s intention to divest their BN2 landing gear business we made a decision that this product line was a complimentary fit for our existing component production capabilities and commenced negotiations to acquire. “We are very excited at our parent company’s investment in our business and see this as a perfect opportunity to expand our services and support to our customers whilst helping to keep manufacturing jobs in the UK.”

Now taking new orders

Having worked with Claverham to cover the outstanding order book, Britten-Norman is now taking new orders for landing gear assemblies and spares.

Once the assembly line is commissioned and approved first nose gear deliveries are expected late 2017 with main landing gear components commencing early 2018.

The Islander

The Islander is a multi-role platform and is suitable for high frequency, short haul operations. The aircraft is renowned for its excellent performance and high operating reliability and offers an effective, dependable and low cost solution for its operators.

The aircraft can operate in some of the world’s harshest and most rugged environments including operations from 350m strips – including beaches, jungle clearings and grass.