Broken prow hinge takes the Cowes Floating Bridge out of service

The Cowes Floating Bridge is out of service this morning (Tuesday 10th September).

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, tells OnTheWight it’s due to a broken west prow hinge.

The council say it’s “due to mechanical failure”.

Ignore the official Website

The IWC’s dedicated Floating Bridge Website states the service is operating as normal.

St Mary’s roundabout concerns

Concerns have been raised as to what would happen if the bridge goes out of service once major roadworks begin on St Mary’s roundabout. The council are encouraging drivers to use the bridge rather than get stuck in the roadworks.

