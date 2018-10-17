Broken sewer leads to road closure in Cowes

Watch out for the long diversion as a broken sewer is repaired by Southern Water.

baring road

Island Roads have closed Baring Road, Cowes from its junction with Ward Avenue to its junction with Castle Hill.

Southern Water are excavating carriageway to repair a broken sewer.

Diversion
The diversion will affect Baring Road, Park Road, Union Road, Church Road, Castle Road and Market Hill.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 17th October, 2018 10:33am

