Browns Family Golf and Cafe broken into twice this week

Browns Family Golf and Cafe have appealed on social media for those who know anything about their two break-ins this week to get in touch with police.

The Cafe was broken into on Sunday morning just after 4am. However, last night (Tuesday) they were broken into for second time.

They say,

“It’s the most gutting feeling in this world for us and our team to know that two people have forced their way in and rooted around our family business. “A little stock and the hard earned tips have been taken and our lovely French doors broken. “Please if you know or hear anything then please let the police know.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

