Brush away the cobwebs at this ten mile Isle of Wight cross country event

Here’s something that will warm you up in December and get you in the festive mood

Runners in the chilly hilly event

The annual Chilly Hilly Fun Run returns to the Isle of Wight on Sunday 8th December 2019.

Why not take part in the ten mile cross country race, taking in some of the most spectacular views and hills that the West Wight has to offer.

With mulled wine, mince pies and a quirky memento waiting for you at the finish line, it will definitely get you in the festive mood.

To take part register via the Chilly Hilly event page.

Collaboration
The Chilly Hilly is organised by the West Wight Sports and Community Centre, a registered charity at the heart of the West Wight. 

Co-organisers are Love Running, an independent shop in Newport run by the lovely Simon and Jo Randall.

Tuesday, 12th November, 2019 9:19am

By

