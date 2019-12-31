Brush away the cobwebs with a New Year’s Day swim

If you missed out on Isle of Wight Boxing Day dips due to the strong waves last week, why not have a go tomorrow (Wednesday) on the first day of 2020.

There are at least two official New Year’s Day swims taking place on the Island.

Wessex Cancer Trust Charity Swim

The first is in Shanklin at Little Hope Beach. The Wessex Cancer Trust Charity Swim offers a fun event for all the family.

There’ll be pirate fancy dress and a paint run into the sea. Music comes from the excellent DJ Steppin’ Out Boogie Bus.

Registration is £5 from 11am and the swim takes place at 12pm.

Ryde Inshore Swim

Over in Ryde, the annual New Year’s Day swim takes place at Appley Beach.

Registration is at 2pm and the swim is due to start at 2.30pm. Refreshments will be available afterwards.

All the money raised will go to Ryde Inshore Rescue.

