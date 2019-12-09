Budding Isle of Wight legal eagles battle it out in the courtroom

On Saturday 7th December the High Sheriff’s Inter Schools Mock Trial Competition took place at Newport Crown Court.

The surprise winner was the team entered by The Free School.

Youngest in the competition

This was the first year they have taken part and their team was made up of Years 9 and 10, so the pupils were the youngest in the competition.

In spite of this they managed to secure the highest score and just pipped last years’ winners, Cowes Enterprise College, who came second. Followed by joint third Christ The King and The Bay CE School.

In eighth year

The competition has now been running for eight years and over one thousand Island pupils have taken part.

Island schools produced teams of students to reproduce an actual trial in front of a qualified judge in the courts at Newport.

Experiencing exactly how Legal process works

Initially introduced by Nick Hayward when he was High Sheriff in 2012, in conjunction with retired Judge Tim Milligan, this event enables young students to experience exactly how the Legal process works.

Nick and Tim Milligan continue to organise the event thanks to the support of retired tribunal Judge Tim O’Flynn together with His Honour Judge Tim Mousley QC. This professional and highly experienced team give up their time freely every year for the benefit of Island students to give them a real taste of the law in action.

Event and trophy

The event is sponsored by Rouse Ltd, Newport with the winners receiving the beautiful Rouse Ltd., High Sheriff’s trophy.

Which was presented this year by the current High Sheriff, Geoff Underwood.

A real sense of professionalism and confidence

It was an exciting day with all the students displaying a real sense of professionalism and confidence in their performances.

The organisers commented on the very high standards reached by the students and congratulated both them and all the teachers for all their hard work, dedication and understanding of the legal process.

Return for Lauren

The winning team’s teacher from The Free School was Lauren Sparrow, who interestingly enough had taken part in the competition herself about six years ago, before going on to study law before finally training as a teacher.

Showing how simply taking part in the competition is a great training for a future career, not necessarily specifically in law.