Build it like a Roman at New port Roman Villa half term Clay Day

The popular Clay Day returns to Newport Roman Villa this upcoming half term holiday.
Head to Newport Roman Villa on Wednesday 29 May between 10am – 3pm and experiment with building techniques to make your own clay Roman structure to take home.
You can experiment making Roman arches or make a box flu tile inspired pencil pot.
Entry is £1 per person and there’s no need to book. Just drop by.
This is a family friendly event suitable for all ages.
Friday, 17th May, 2019 12:31pm
By Sally Perry
