Build it like a Roman at New port Roman Villa half term Clay Day

This is a family friendly event suitable for all ages. No booking required.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Build it Like a Roman poster

The popular Clay Day returns to Newport Roman Villa this upcoming half term holiday.

Head to Newport Roman Villa on Wednesday 29 May between 10am – 3pm and experiment with building techniques to make your own clay Roman structure to take home.

You can experiment making Roman arches or make a box flu tile inspired pencil pot.

Entry is £1 per person and there’s no need to book. Just drop by.

This is a family friendly event suitable for all ages.

Friday, 17th May, 2019 12:31pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mR4

Filed under: Island-wide, Newport, What's On, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*