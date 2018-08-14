Bully Bones, Isle of Wight band, features on O’Neill surfing video

There’s been a lot of talk about sharks in the news recently, so it seemed apt to mention that Isle of Wight band, Bully Bones, have recently had one of their tracks used in a video that features a rather large shark.

The short documentary feature by sports brand, O’Neill, follows South African surfer, Jordy Smith at his home during the recent J-Bay contest.

‘Coming Over’

‘Coming Over’ by Bully Bones features as the opening track to the six and a half minute video. It’s a knock-out track, a brilliant sound, reminiscent of garage punk bands from the 70s and 80s such as The Cramps and Thee Mighty Caesars.

So far, the video has had over 28,000 views:

New EP and music video

Bully Bones have just recently released their latest EP on Spotify.

They’ve also released a music video for ‘Set in Stone’, recorded live at Invada Studios, Bristol and filmed in Weston Super Mare by Conner Henriette.

Find out more about Bully Bones and when they are playing (next gig in Bristol on 25th August) by Liking and Following their Facebook Page.

Image: © O’Neill