Bumper year of donations for WightAid, but difficult times ahead

WightAid has recorded a bumper year of charitable donations with over £138,000 given to good causes on the Island.

But those behind the foundation warn that more support is required to help the community through difficult times ahead.

Fourth anniversary

Established in 2016, WightAid was set up to help channel support from businesses to community groups, charities and voluntary organisations improving the lives of Island people.

Now, as it marks its fourth anniversary, it has helped raise over a third of a million pounds for over 140 Island charities and good causes,

Supported 78 charities and good causes this year

This year alone, WightAid has supported 78 charities and good causes with the fundraising support and donations the foundation has received. Organisations as diverse as Care in the Garden, which received funding towards a building extension for woodwork and equipment, Jigsaw Family support which received funding to help manage family separation and Action 4 Support which received funds to support a plastic refill scheme, were among those benefitting.

Impact of pandemic

With the stark arrival of Covid-19, the foundation also combined with the Isle of Wight Foundation, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation, The Daisie Rich Trust, The Isle of Wight Sports Foundation, The High Sheriff’s Trust and The RYS Foundation to launch a Crisis Appeal.

The Appeal helped raise over £103,000, helping charities like the IW Foodbank and Pan Together with food provisions, support for organisations like West Wight Covid Support Hub helping deliver food and prescriptions to the community, PPE for organisations like Embracing Age and iPads for care homes through Age UK to help keep residents connected.

Adams: Truly grateful to WightAID

Sarah Adams from Suicide Prevention and Intervention IOW (SPIIOW) said,

“WightAID has supported the work undertaken by SPIIOW pretty much since the day we started. The trustees of WightAID have donated grants to SPIIOW that have helped us kit out team members with PPE, buy radio communication, funds towards a thermal monocular and even helped us with a laptop. “Without the support that WightAID has given us, we would not be able to put the team members out in the community to help people in a crisis for which we are truly grateful and without WightAID helping us we could not help people in our community.”

Underwood: We cannot stop now

Founder Geoff Underwood said,

“It’s been a remarkable four years and I’m very proud of what we’ve managed to achieve through our partnership with Island businesses and the fantastic support of organisations like Style of Wight who have given us lots of free publicity, but it’s also the wider community that has also helped make this happen through fundraising events and individual donations. It is through their generosity that we have been able to make such a difference to the lives of people on the Island. “But we cannot stop now. Our crisis appeal may have come to a close, but the crisis is far from over. Many charities, community groups and the individuals they support are continuing to face an uphill struggle as the effects of the pandemic continue to play out. I would appeal to businesses and the community to continue to dig deep and help us to support people through the difficult times ahead.”

Porter: Going to be a rough ride so, helmets on, seatbelts fastened, hold tight and let’s go

WightAid Trustee Steve Porter added,

“It is very clear the next few years will be a massive challenge for many across the country. We have an extraordinary opportunity here on the Island to channel goodwill and financial support into many charities – both large and small. “With the support of local business and the wider community, WightAid will be at the forefront of giving that vital help. It’s going to be a rough ride so, helmets on, seatbelts fastened, hold tight and let’s go!”

The foundation is calling for more businesses to become partners rather than establishing their own charitable initiatives, with the benefit of all administration and distribution of funding being taken care of by a single body. It is also encouraging more charities to get in touch to apply for funding for their projects.

Find out more

Anyone interested in joining WightAid as a business partner or a charity seeking project funding can contact the charity on 01983 555915 or by emailing [email protected]

For a full list of WightAid grant recipients and for more details on the work of the Foundation visit visit the Website.

News shared by Rachel on behalf of WightAid. Ed