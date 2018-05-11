Bungee for Save the Children at the Isle of Wight Festival

The Isle of Wight Festival 2018 today announces a new partnership with Save the Children, the international charity that do whatever it takes to make sure children survive, get protection when they’re in danger and have the chance to learn and thrive.

Giddings: “Such an amazing charity”

Caroline Giddings, Commercial Director of The Isle of Wight Festival said:

“We’re delighted to have Save The Children on board this year as our national charity partner to help raise funds and awareness for the wonderful work they do. “It’s such an amazing charity and the work they do is incredible.”

Rowney: “A huge and very exciting opportunity”

Claire Rowney, Director of Save The Children, said:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Isle of Wight festival this year. Save the Children fights every day to protect and support children no matter where they are born, so to have the opportunity to raise vital funds and mass awareness of the work we do at a festival of this size and calibre is a huge and very exciting opportunity for us.”

What to expect

The charity partnership with Save the Children will include a pop-up charity shop on site and an exclusive Save the Children Bungee Jump where festival goers will be able to do a 160ft dive for free if they raise over £150 for Save the Children – people can register their interest here.

One of Save the Children’s biggest supporters, Entertainment One’s (eOne) Peppa Pig will also be making a special appearance in the Kids Zone.

Fighting for children every day

Save the Children fight for children every single day and believe that every child should be able to help build a better future.

With the continuing conflicts in Yemen and Syria, an ongoing food crisis in East Africa and the worsening Rohingya refugee crisis, it’s more urgent than ever that Save the Children are on the ground giving children a healthy start in life and the opportunity to learn and thrive.

