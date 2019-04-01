Bursaries awarded to talented young Isle of Wight musicians

Judith shares this latest news on behalf of West Wight Arts Association. Ed

Five talented young classical musicians living on the Island have been given the chance to take a step towards excellence, thanks to the West Wight Arts Association (WWAA) Bursary Scheme, which has now been run for the fifth time.

Shortlisted candidates performed for judges

Applications for financial help with buying instruments, paying for exams, or travelling to lessons, were invited from musicians aged between 11 and 18.

The candidates were shortlisted, and then asked to perform two contrasting pieces before WWAA Trustees.

The Trustees were greatly impressed by the playing and singing of all the applicants, and the way in which the students talked about their musical experiences and aspirations.

Five grants awarded

Three singers, one pianist and a drummer have received awards. The WWAA has a long tradition of encouraging young professional classical musicians, who perform at its monthly recitals.

Judith Hunt, of the WWAA said