Burst water main closes road in Ryde

A diversion is in place whilst Southern Water repair the burst water main.

Island Roads have issued a road closed notice for Weeks Road in Ryde.

The road is closed from its junction with Alfred Street to its junction with Longmead Road for a distance of 73 metres.

Southern Water are repairing burst water main outside number 18.

The diversion will affect Longmead Road, Quarry Road and Alfred Street.

Tuesday, 11th September, 2018 8:43am

