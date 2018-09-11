Burst water main closes road in Ryde

Island Roads have issued a road closed notice for Weeks Road in Ryde.
The road is closed from its junction with Alfred Street to its junction with Longmead Road for a distance of 73 metres.
Southern Water are repairing burst water main outside number 18.
The diversion will affect Longmead Road, Quarry Road and Alfred Street.
Tuesday, 11th September, 2018 8:43am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Featured, Roads, Ryde, Isle of Wight
