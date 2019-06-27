Burst water main in Newport loses 130,000 litres of water

A major water main in Newport has burst, leading to low pressure for some residents and a large clear up operation.

On the day of a predicted heat wave a whopping 130,000 litres of water have reportedly been lost due to the leak.

A spokesperson for Southern Water,

“We’d like to apologise to residents in Newport East, Isle of Wight who have been experiencing low pressure or no water. “A major water main has burst on Dodnor Lane. This bursts extends under an area covered with shipping containers so it will take time to make the site safe for work.”

Bottled water is being distributed from Godric Road and Southern Water will also be delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers.

If you have urgent needs and are not already on their register or if you know someone who might have urgent need please call them on 0330 303 0368.

Southern Water advise that fixing the pipe may take some time, but they’re sending tankers of water to inject into the system below the burst to speed the restoration of supplies.

A spokesperson for Southern Water, said,