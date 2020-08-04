Burst water main results in closed road and diversions

Station Road in Shalfleet has been closed due to a burst water main.
The road is closed from its junction with Wellow Top Road to its junction with Wellow Road for a distance of 498 metres, whilst Southern Water repairs the burst water main.
Diversion
The diversion will affect Wellow Road, Main Road, Wellow Top Road.
Tuesday, 4th August, 2020 11:00am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nQ7
Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Shalfleet, West Wight
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓