Burst water main results in closed road and diversions

Station Road in Shalfleet has been closed due to a burst water main.

The road is closed from its junction with Wellow Top Road to its junction with Wellow Road for a distance of 498 metres, whilst Southern Water repairs the burst water main.

Diversion
The diversion will affect Wellow Road, Main Road, Wellow Top Road.

Tuesday, 4th August, 2020 11:00am

