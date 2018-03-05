Burst water mains close two more Isle of Wight roads

Two more roads have been closed by Island Roads due to burst water mains.
The Mall, outside Beech Grove Surgery for Southern Water to repair water main was closed on Sunday afternoon. Diversions will affect The Mall, Hornsey Rise, New Road.
Bembridge diversion
Hillway Road, outside Culver Cottage is closed for repair of burst water main by Southern Water. The diversion will affect Hillway Road and Sandown Road.
Monday, 5th March, 2018 10:16am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g54
Filed under: Bembridge, Brading, Island-wide, Roads, Top story, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓