Burst water mains close two more Isle of Wight roads

Two more roads have been closed by Island Roads due to burst water mains.

The Mall, outside Beech Grove Surgery for Southern Water to repair water main was closed on Sunday afternoon. Diversions will affect The Mall, Hornsey Rise, New Road.

Bembridge diversion

Hillway Road, outside Culver Cottage is closed for repair of burst water main by Southern Water. The diversion will affect Hillway Road and Sandown Road.