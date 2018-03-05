Burst water mains close two more Isle of Wight roads

Two more roads join the closures due to burst water mains.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Road closed sign

Two more roads have been closed by Island Roads due to burst water mains.

The Mall, outside Beech Grove Surgery for Southern Water to repair water main was closed on Sunday afternoon. Diversions will affect The Mall, Hornsey Rise, New Road.

the mall road closure

Bembridge diversion
Hillway Road, outside Culver Cottage is closed for repair of burst water main by Southern Water. The diversion will affect Hillway Road and Sandown Road.

bembridge road closure

Monday, 5th March, 2018 10:16am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g54

Filed under: Bembridge, Brading, Island-wide, Roads, Top story, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*