Bus driver of the year now celebrates employee of the year too

Paula shares this latest news from Southern Vectis. Not only Bus Driver of the Year, but now Employee of the Year too. Ed

Bus driver Dave Forrester is celebrating this week – after being named employee of the year by Isle of Wight operator, Southern Vectis.

Praised for his outstanding customer service skills, Dave also scooped the top accolade from parent company, Go South Coast.

He was presented with the awards by managing director of Go South Coast, Andrew Wickham, at the company’s annual awards ceremony.

Andrew said,

“Dave is a true asset to the industry. “These latest awards follow his extraordinary achievement in 2016 – when he was named UK Bus Driver of the Year. Since joining us in 2011, he has delighted co-workers and customers with his willingness to please – as well as for his commitment to fundraising for local good causes. “I am proud to have Dave as a colleague and wish him every success for the coming year.”

Well rewarded

In recognition of his efforts, Dave received £3,500 worth of vouchers, and two weeks’ extra holiday, along with his framed certificate.