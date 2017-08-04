Bus drivers don Hawaiian outfits in aid of Air Ambulance

Paula shares this latest news from Southern Vectis. Ed

Southern Vectis drivers take to the roads in Hawaiian outfits in aid of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance

Southern Vectis drivers got into the summer seasonal spirit this week – by dressing up for a special ‘Hawaiian’ day in aid of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Good cause for 2017

The charity is Southern Vectis’ official good cause for 2017, and the bus company’s team has been taking part in various fundraising activities as part of its support.

Southern Vectis general manager, Richard Tyldsley, said,