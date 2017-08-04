Bus drivers don Hawaiian outfits in aid of Air Ambulance

Paula shares this latest news from Southern Vectis. Ed
Southern Vectis drivers take to the roads in Hawaiian outfits in aid of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance
Southern Vectis drivers got into the summer seasonal spirit this week – by dressing up for a special ‘Hawaiian’ day in aid of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.
Good cause for 2017
The charity is Southern Vectis’ official good cause for 2017, and the bus company’s team has been taking part in various fundraising activities as part of its support.
Southern Vectis general manager, Richard Tyldsley, said,
“Our Hawaiian day went down very well with passengers this week – and we even managed to bring a little extra sunshine to the Island.
“The Air Ambulance is a wonderful operation, and its crew has touched the lives of so many people living here on the Isle of Wight. We certainly don’t have any shortage of supporters within the community for this very worthy cause.
“During its first three days in June, we operated our Downs Breezer service for free, and our generous customers donated £600 towards the charity instead of buying tickets.
“The air ambulance is a vital resource, but its running costs are high. It wouldn’t be able to continue without the backing of local people and businesses. We’re delighted to be spending this year fundraising in any way we can – and we’d like to thank our customers for their wonderful support.”
Friday, 4th August, 2017 11:01am
By Paula Good
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fx2
Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓