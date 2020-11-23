Business community come together to support Ryde beach lifeguards

Well done to a group of Isle of Wight companies who have pulled together to support Ryde’s vital Beach Lifeguards.

Sean Thrippleton, the managing director of A1Garage Doors decided last weekend that he wanted to donate his quad bike to the Ryde Beach Lifeguards.

Giving instead of receiving

His plans were posted to the Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group at the weekend. He said,

“Like we all do, we love and prefer to give instead of receive gifts at Xmas, so I’ve decided that I’m doing something special which will help the Island next spring/Summer. I’m gifting the Quad bike to the Ryde Lifeguards. “The one they have now is unreliable so this will really help. It could even save some lives.”

Stepping up to the plate

The quad bike needed a service and Matt Clark from Clark Machinery quickly stepped up to offer a free service as well as installing a new battery.

Biltmore Printers have also pledged to provide the stickers and Kieron Brady has offered to pay for them.

As if that wasn’t enough, painter and decorator Stephen Jones said that he would donate a whopping 20 litres of fuel for the quad bike.

A positive impact

The Ryde Beach Lifeguards are over the moon with the community spirit and say the quad bike will have a massive impact on allowing them to respond to incidents on the huge sandbanks at Ryde next summer.

