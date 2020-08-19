Buying tickets for ‘Wight Proms at Home’ supports performers heavily impacted by Covid-19

Festival organisers have announced that the Wight Proms 2020 will still go ahead, however it will take place online this year, due to the devastating impact of Coronavirus on live events, and the current restrictions with social distancing.

The four-day festival was due to take place this week on 20th-23rd August 2020 in the grounds of Northwood House in Cowes.

The announcement follows the huge success of the virtual ‘Wight Proms Stay-at-Home Gala’ back in May, which was streamed to thousands of homes across the Island to thank and raise money for the Isle of Wight NHS.

Three online concerts on Sunday afternoons

This year’s Wight Proms will take the form of three online concerts on Sunday afternoons in August and September, starting next week.

The one-hour concerts will consist of a musical theatre gala and a vintage proms finale, plus for the first time at the Wight Proms, the online series will commence with an opera soiree next week.

You can also pre-order an exclusive hamper full of Isle of Wight goodies, to enjoy whilst watching the online shows. Those wanting to watch or order a hamper should head to the Wight Proms Website for more details.

Secure the future of Wight Proms

The Island’s support for this is vital. Buying tickets for these concerts will help secure the Wight Proms’ future and help support artistes who have lost most of their performing work this year due to the impact of Coronavirus.

Opera Soiree

Sunday 30 August 2020 at 15:30

Opera makes its debut at the Chiswick Proms this year, with some of the best-known and most-loved opera arias and choruses including Carmen, La traviata, Madama Butterfly and even some Gilbert and Sullivan.

Featuring singers from the likes of the Royal Opera House, Opera Holland Park, Glyndebourne and ENO – Bartholomew Lawrence, Ben NewhouseSmith, Caroline Carragher, Catherine Fish, Fae Evelyn, Lara Rebekah Harvey, Lindsay Bramley, Maggie Cooper, Matthew Duncan, Mike Christie, Naomi Kilby, Peter Martin, Roger Patterson, Stuart McDermott, Timothy Langston, Tom Asher and Yolanda Grant-Thompson.

Musical Theatre Gala

Sunday 13 September 2020 at 15:30

Be transported to the world of musical theatre; bringing you some of the best-known and popular songs from the West End and Broadway.

Featuring West End and Broadway stars Kerry Ellis, Daniel Boys, Craig Mather, Vivien Carter, Tessa Kadler, Zoe Beardsall, Rachel Spurrell, Jemma Harris and Mike Christie, performing hits from Wicked, South Pacific, Waitress and The Phantom of the Opera, plus many more.

Vintage Proms

Sunday 20 September 2020 at 15:30

The ‘At-Home’ online concert series will culminate in a rousing celebration of British music and flag-waving, including Jerusalem, Land of Hope and Glory, and Rule Britannia.

Featuring Classical-BRIT Award winners Blake, Britain’s Got Talent Runner-Up Lucy Kay, a generous helping from Island-favourites Company B-UK, plus 16-year-old Thomas Luke from Ryde; the winner of this year’s BBC Young Musician Keyboard Final. Some testimonials from the Wight Proms audience

“Wight Proms was such a great event. We visited all three nights, which were quite different, and enjoyed each of them enormously. Looking forward to getting a bigger group of people together for next year’s event. Brilliant! Well done!” David Linton

“Yesterday was a wonderful day out…we all had such a lovely time…Next summer we shall be attending each concert.” Julie Bell