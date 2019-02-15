Cabinet reject plea to reconsider Law Centre future

A plea to reconsider the future of the Isle of Wight Law Centre was rejected by council bosses last night (Thursday).

Members of the Isle of Wight Council cabinet unanimously voted against changing the process for awarding contracts — despite the law centre arguing it would be unable to bid for a new contract under the current system.

IWC claim “legal obligation”

The council has said it had a legal obligation to review all contracts, including the one held by the law centre, which is due to expire.

The authority said it was not cutting the law centre’s funding, but it was planning to recommission the contract to provide advice, information and guidance services.

More than 3,000 people had signed a petition asking the council to reconsider the decision.

Hutchinson: “Have given great consideration to the request”

Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Resources, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, said:

“We have given great consideration to the request that we look at the procurement process. “Despite the council’s serious financial problems we are not reducing any of the financial support for our advice and guidance services.”

Cllr Hutchinson said there were no grounds for changing the procurement process, and the current arrangements should stay in place.

Many fear the services being provided by the Law Centre will be awarded to a mainland company such as The YOU Trust.

Murwill: Failing Islanders without procurement

Cllr Michael Murwill said:

“We will be failing the residents of this Island if we do not carry on with this procurement process. “We have got to make sure we give the quality of services that our residents expect at the most effective rate.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed