Cafe Sci: Leading brain tumour scientist leads talk

Professor Geoff Pilkington will be presenting his talk at the Cafe Scientific event.

Prof Pilkington heads a brain tumour research centre at Portsmouth University. He is a professor of cellular and molecular neuro-oncology. His team is working to find new drugs and develop innovative treatments, and ultimately find a cure.

The centre’s pioneering work includes isolating the defective mitochondrial DNA within cancer cells to change their behaviour, to stop them growing and spreading, and to make them less resistant to drugs.

Where and when

Cafe Scientifique takes place on Monday 13th November at 7pm in Shanklin.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

