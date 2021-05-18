Cakes and gift bags presented to Mountbatten Hospice on International Nurses’ Day

Coinciding with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, International Nurses’ Day, held on Wednesday 12th May, is a day to celebrate nurses and care staff around the world.

Residents and staff at Orchard House care home in Newport, were happy to get involved by hosting a much deserved tea party for their team.

Hugely indebted to all our care staff

This year, more than ever, we are hugely indebted to all our care staff, and we are incredibly proud to applaud their extraordinary efforts and commitment.

International Nurses’ Day is a day to give thanks for the dedication of care givers everywhere, who go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver extraordinary care and support.

Generous donation

Orchard House also visited Mountbatten Hospice in Newport with cakes and gift bags for their team of nurses to say a special thank you for everything they do for the local community. Liz Arnold, Director of Nursing at Mountbatten said,

“A big thank you to Barchester Healthcare and Alison and Kim from the Orchard House Care Centre, for their very kind and generous donation of ‘goodie bags’ to be distributed to our nurses at Mountbatten Isle of Wight. “International Nurses Day is an opportunity to mark the contribution of nurses in our society and reflect on the vital work that they do every day. People feel safe with nurses, they trust them; they see the courage and fortitude they demonstrate in their everyday practice, whether they are sitting quietly, being ‘present’ with someone who is dying or attending to the most critically ill people being cared for in high dependency units across the world. “International Nurses’ Day is a moment in time for us to reflect on what it means to be a nurse, particularly a Mountbatten nurse and what Mountbatten Nurses mean to our community. Florence Nightingale once said, ‘for the sick, it is important to have the best’. We know at Mountbatten that we have the very best and we thank each and every one of them.”

Fleming: Hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others

Kim Fleming, General Manager at the home, said,

“At Orchard House our nurses and staff are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others, and that compassion and commitment has shone through even more over the past year. They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold. “All their efforts are focused on delivering the best possible care for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return.”

