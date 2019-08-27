Call for interest in a U3A for Shanklin and district

Hilvary shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight University ofthe Third Age (U3A). Ed

Are you a retiree who wants to try new things, meet people and stay active? Then joining U3A could be the answer.

So who is U3A? It is a national cooperative movement of third agers (defined not by age but whether you are retired, semi-retired or no longer bringing up a family) who come together to continue their educational, social and creative interests in a friendly and informal environment.

U3A in Shanklin?

Demand for activities for retirees has now led to a new U3A being considered for Shanklin.

If you are interested, U3A would love you to come to a meeting on 2nd September at Shanklin Methodist Church Hall at 2pm. This includes Sandown & Ventnor residents too.

Each U3A (currently over 1,000 across the UK) is a charity in its own right, hosting interest groups which are chosen and run by the members, for the members.

Robinson: A wide-range of subjects

U3A Regional Volunteer Hilvary Robinson said,

“We are so excited that the first U3A could be coming to Shanklin. The U3A movement is about being able to continue to learn in a sociable way with each interest group formed through the vast knowledge and experience of our members. “Members study a wide-range of subjects from Architecture and Biology to Yoga and Zoology and every topic you can think of in between. And there are monthly meetings with an interesting speaker. “Each U3A decides what it wants to do, so this could be a great opportunity for Shanklin retirees to come together and form new interests, and friendships. Our strapline is Learn, laugh, live and U3A members certainly do all three!”

Mauger: Defined by experiences, not age

Sam Mauger, Chief Executive of the Third Age Trust, the national charity which supports all the U3As said,

“Our more than 400,000 members are living proof of the major benefits to learning in later life. Members learn together, pursue new interests and form strong and meaningful relationships together with a sense of community, social wellbeing, fellowship and belonging. “And it doesn’t cost very much to join U3A– on average U3As charge less than £20 a year. “U3A shows the value of communities of interest and learning which are not defined by age, or by past experience, but instead are defined by the experiences still to be explored.”

Where and when

If you would like to learn more about this come along to the meeting: