Call for Isle of Wight venues and event companies to ‘Light It In Red’ next week

News shared by Jerome Attrill, in his own words Ed

Isle of Wight event companies and venues are encouraged to register with ‘Light It In Red’ and light their builds and event spaces in red on 11th August 2020 at 9pm.

Without major immediate support from Government, the entire supply chain is at risk of collapse. Live events around the world and across the entire landscape of major festivals, landmark theatres, to grassroots venues and business events have been devastated by Covid-19. ​

Light it in Red

On the Tuesday 11th August 9pm we are asking companies and event locations throughout the UK to join #WeMakeEvents in lighting their building or structure in RED in order to draw attention to the dramatic situation facing our industry.

Raising public awareness

Red Alert is a campaign to raise public and media awareness in support of the live events sector which employs circa 1,000,000 highly skilled people in the UK, all of whom have had no work for the past four months, with little likelihood of restarting until Spring 2021.

The sector includes a huge supply chain of companies ranging from event production, audio, lighting, video, logistics, planning, transportation and some of the world’s leading technology manufacturers. ​

Call for financial support to be extended

The campaign is being run by a large and growing industry collective of trade bodies, businesses and freelancers affected by the shutdown all working together. It spans online and social messaging, video, case studies and legal outdoor events to gain media attention.

Our aim is to have financial support extended for the people and companies in this sector until they can return to work.​

Risk losing our events industry

The UK is regarded as a world leader in delivering complex events and we risk losing it forever. So join now the collective efforts to get the industry’s voice heard, calling for sustained immediate financial support by visiting #WeMakeEvents. Watch. Share. Record. Write.​

#WeMakeEvents and #LightItInRed are working together once again to co-ordinate buildings across the UK switching to red along with many other events taking place on the same day.

Raise awareness

Share your images from the night on social media using the #WeMakeEvents and #LightItInRed hashtags.

Document lighting your building in a short video so the UK can see what really goes into creating an event.

Visit the Light it in Red Website to find out more information and to register your building.

Join now the collective efforts to get the industry’s voice heard, calling for sustained immediate financial support.

#WeMakeEvents. Watch. Share. Record. Write.