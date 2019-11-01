Call for Nigel Farage’s LBC radio show to be shut down during election period

The Liberal Democrat MEP for the South East (which includes the Isle of Wight) has asked the Electoral Commission to shut down the LBC radio show of Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage.

Antony Hook, submitted a letter to the Electoral Commission in which he points out that, since the Early Parliamentary Election Bill received Royal Assent on Thursday, rules on broadcast impartiality must now be enforced.

Interview with Donald Trump

On Thursday evening Mr Farage’s LBC programme featured a lengthy interview with Donald Trump, who praised both Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, appearing, says Mr Hook, “to suggest an electoral pact between them”.

Electoral Commission: All parties must comply with rules

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission told OnTheWight,

“The Electoral Commission does not have responsibility for regulating the content of broadcasts, which are instead covered by guidelines issued by individual broadcasters. “Any concerns that people may have about whether the content of broadcasts has breached these guidelines should therefore be raised with the relevant broadcaster in the first instance. Anyone unsatisfied with the broadcaster’s response can refer this to Ofcom.”

Ofcom rules

During an election period broadcasters – of which LBC is one – must abide by Ofcom rules on impartiality:

“Due weight must be given to the coverage of parties and independent candidates during the election period.”

Hook: Use of radio show for “unfair electoral gain”

Mr Hook said he believed the radio show could be used for unfair electoral gain. He added,

“The casual attitude taken towards electoral law by Leave campaigners undermined the integrity of the Brexit referendum in 2016 and compromised the result. “With the so much riding on this election, it is essential that the same thing is prevented from happening again. “In my view, it is clear that, as the leader of a party running in the forthcoming election, Nigel Farage will use his radio show for unfair electoral gain. “Unless LBC give every party leader a free hour, they must take away his platform.”

Hook: Must be made to disappear

He finished by adding,

“Now that Royal Assent has been given for an early election, I am calling on the Electoral Commission to do everything in their power to ensure that this time Brexiters are forced to play by the rules with immediate effect. “In his bizarre conversation with Nigel Farage, Donald Trump referred to a ‘magic wand’. Mr. Farage must now be made to disappear from the airwaves.”

