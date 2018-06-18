Call for young Islanders to take part in #IOWnmydestiny art competition

The Isle of Wight district of the National Education Union (NEU) has invited its members to encourage the engagement of school children of all ages in LGBTQ+ education in the run up to this year’s Isle of Wight Pride.

Aside from exploring stories and other educational resources which can tie in with the themes of Pride, the truly inspiring hash tag #IOWnmydestiny provides a lesson in itself.

Art in response to #IOWnmydestiny

We have asked for as many pupils as possible to create an A4/A3 piece of art, through any media, in response to the hash tag #IOWnmydestiny.

Entries will need to be completed before Friday 6th July, ready to be judged by local artist Nick Martin, who has had work exhibited at the Mall Galleries in London, at the Royal Society of Portrait Painters’ annual show.

Prizes galore

Not only are cash prizes available across both primary and secondary age ranges; as many of the entries as possible will be displayed at our stand in the Pride village in Ryde on the big day itself, Saturday 21st July.

They will then move to Quay Arts where they will be on display until Sunday 12th August, so pupils and their families can go along and see their work in the biggest art gallery on the Island.

How to take part

If any pupil of a school on the Island would like to take part in our competition but has not yet spoken about it at school, we would encourage them to ask their teachers to visit our Website to find out more.

Of course, we have a large number of home educated children on the Island – they are also most welcome to take part.

We are really looking forward to seeing the artistic responses of the children and young people across the Isle of Wight to the hash tag #IOWnmydestiny.

Natalie shares this news on behalf of the NEU- Isle of Wight district. Ed

Image: spidey-man under CC BY 2.0