Call for town, parish and community councils to support the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Isle of Wight CND are calling on local councils to create Nuclear Ban Communities and support the Treaty on on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Isle of Wight CND share this latest news in relation to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Ed

On Friday 22nd January the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) will enter into force.

This is the once-in-history celebration of the moment we ban nuclear weapons.

Call for Town, Parish and Community Council support
Isle of Wight CND (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) want to inform you of this moment in history and want to ask Isle of Wight town, parish and community councils to be among the many local councils in the UK to declare support for a world ban on nuclear weapons.

The UK government has refused to participate in the Treaty talks, but as responsible citizens we can make progress towards changing our governments stance.

Create Nuclear Ban Communities
CND are urging councils to create Nuclear Ban Communities. Can your area become such a community?

Together we can sign up to support the TPNW.

Build back better
With the May elections close upon us, it is worth thinking of ways in which after Covid we can build back better.

Taking a stance on the implementation of a Nuclear Ban Community for your locality and then broadening it to encompass the whole of the Isle of Wight would be a huge step towards this aspiration.

If you want to write to your local council you can find their contact details via the Isle of Wight council Website.

