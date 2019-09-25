Call for volunteer community radio presenters

Kelvin shares this news on behalf of Vectis Radio. Ed

Fancy being a Radio Presenter? Vectis Radio FM 104.6 is on the lookout for more volunteers to join your very own community radio station.

Due to some presenters leaving for university, moving house, taking a break and/or retiring Vectis Radio, broadcasting the studio at the Riverside Centre Newport, is looking for presenters and co-presenters to grow their team.

Station Manager, Ian Mac said,

“Most of our current presenters had never actually done any radio at all before they came to Vectis and many of them now are not only doing their own shows but they are training new people which is the station’s ethos.”

Open to all ages and abilities

If you would like to give presenting a radio show or co-hosting a go please get in touch, training will be given and it is very enjoyable and very rewarding. This offer is open to all ages and abilities.

If you have always wanted to give it a go you are one step away.

Sales person needed

Vectis Radio CIC, a non-profit making company, is also looking for a sales/Marketing person that will work on a commission only basis, this also is very rewarding as you will have the challenge of keeping the money coming in for the station, but you will receive enormous amounts of help and support.

It can be a couple of hours a day or a couple of days a week you really can pick your own hours.

Get in touch

If you would like to be a part of Vectis Radio as it approaches its 10th birthday in January 2020 please email the station manager Ian Mac ian.mac@vectisradio.fm or call 07817165617 or kelvin.currie@vectisradio.fm or call 07925 712084 to express an interest.

More information about the station can be found at on their Website.