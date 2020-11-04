Call for volunteers to help community effort in Niton and Whitwell during lockdown

Community Response And Back-up Niton and Whitwell, or CRAB Niton and Whitwell for short, has reactivated in response to the Government’s announcement of a second lockdown.

CRAB formed as a community resilience hub a few days before the first lockdown was announced.

It provided a range of community support services to the vulnerable and shielding during this period including; delivering medicines; making and distributing face coverings; taking people to medical appointments in a specially adapted minibus with a screen between the driver and passenger and providing food support.

CRAB also produced a local brochure encouraging community members to support local businesses.

Thurbin: Will escalate services as needs emerge

CRAB Coordinator Will Thurbin said,

“From what we understand, this lockdown will be different to the last one, but will still present challenges to those that are vulnerable. Over the coming months, CRAB Niton and Whitwell will escalate its services as the needs emerge. “As ever, we will rely upon our fantastic team of volunteers who are dedicated to supporting people in our local area.”

Call for volunteers

CRAB is calling more volunteers to step forward and register their support, asking people who live in the Niton, Whitwell, Beirley or Kingates areas to make contact on 07597604237 to discuss this opportunity further.

CRAB is also looking for a minibus or people carrier it can use to support its work over the coming months, transporting the vulnerable to medical appointments and delivering food support to those in need.

Find out more about CRAB on their Website.

News shared by Jon on behalf of CRAB Niton and Whitwell. Ed

Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0