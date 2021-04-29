Call for volunteers to help support young people’s recovery from the pandemic

Members of Girlguiding IW are now out and about again. So, whether it’s Rainbows, Brownies, Guides or Rangers you might spot the girls undertaking jobs in the community, looking after the environment or just having fun.

As Covid-19 restrictions gradually lift, Girlguiding is celebrating the return to face-to-face Guiding and the exciting prospect of having adventures indoors and outdoors together again. For many girls it will be just over a year since they last met face to face and now there is a welcome return after months of lockdown and meeting together online.

An invaluable role during this unprecedented time

Guiding will continue to provide an invaluable role during this unprecedented time, supporting girls’ mental health and wellbeing as we recover from the pandemic. This support will help to build confidence and show the girls how to have fun as well as develop skills for their future-which has never been more needed.

Girlguiding nationally, with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will continue to provide a blended offer as restrictions ease with indoor, outdoor and online Guiding opportunities.

Dip in membership

Like other youth sector charities, the pandemic has had a significant impact on Girlguiding. There is a 35% dip in young membership in the South West England Region (of which the Island is part) since 2020.

This is largely linked to a significant decrease in young members joining during the pandemic year.

Drop in volunteers

In the last year sadly 1,551 volunteers have left their roles in the South West (a drop of 13.5%) due to the pressure of Covid-19 and personal situations.

On the Island some leaders have left their roles but some of these vacancies have been filled by people moving to the Island.

Two out of three members remain

Two out of every three members has stayed with Girlguiding during an extremely challenging time, an achievement made possible by the support of its amazing volunteers keeping girls connected during the pandemic by delivering virtual Guiding.

However, with the increasing need to support girls now, Girlguiding is appealing for volunteers to help girls and young women through the pandemic recovery period.

Call for volunteers

Girlguiding relies on volunteers to run local groups and is appealing now as we begin to ease out of lockdown, for more adult volunteers to join and make a difference to the lives of a new generation of girls and young women.

Stone:

Isle of Wight Commissioner, Linda Stone, said,

“Isle of Wight members would welcome anyone who is willing to help with Girlguiding here and as with so many Island organisations we all get to know each other at our all-Island events which enhance our local community. It is wonderful that we can now see a return to face to face guiding after what has undoubtedly been a challenging year. “The impact the pandemic has had on all young people will not disappear overnight, Girlguiding and other youth organisations have an important role to play in recovery and continuing to support young people by providing a constant in their World. “We encourage adults to join the Girlguiding community as volunteers; the benefits of volunteering are fantastic – from meeting new people, to gaining skills and knowing that you are making a positive contribution to the lives of girls and young women, at a crucial time.”

