Call ‘NHS 111 First’ – New service for those needing urgent or emergency medical attention

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust will soon be launching a new service for those needing urgent or emergency medical care, by offering a booked arrival time.

In light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the need for social distancing, the idea behind the scheme is to minimise the risk of infection, whilst ensuring patients receive the best possible care, safely.

In a letter sent to colleagues (see below), it is revealed that the new service will be launched on 1st December 2020.

Emergency and Urgent Care

Those with a medical ’emergency’ can still call 999 or attend the Emergency Department at St Mary’s Hospital – everyone else requiring ‘urgent’ attention should phone 111 first. They will then be dealt with by the call handler and clinicians.

People will then be advised whether they need to see their GP, pharmacist, book an appointment for the Urgent Treatment Centre or, if necessary, a booked arrival slot with the Emergency Department.

Anyone simply arriving at the ED will not be turned away, but patients will be encouraged to use the NHS 111 First service in the future.

