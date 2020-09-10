Calling all budding Isle of Wight artists: ‘Sustainability through Innovation’ themed poster competition

Datum Electronics, a local manufacturing company, based in East Cowes, announces a local student competition, giving pupils from all local schools, the chance to express their ideas on the theme of ‘Sustainability through Innovation’.

Mila Darling, PR and Digital Marketing Executive at Datum Electronics, explains,

“Datum Electronics truly believe that the Island is not only a great place to grow up, but also a thriving community for business and industry. “We’re sure that students have their own ideas about the future, innovations and sustainability and what they can mean to the Island, and we’d like them to show them to us and lead the way.”

Adopt best practices in all that we do

Sustainability is a big part of today’s conversations, both locally and globally. Being able to meet the needs of today without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.

To make sure we don’t fail future generations, we have to adopt best practices in all that we do.

Lees: Future of the Island is in their hands

James Lees, Managing Director of Datum Electronics, says,

“All of our products are designed to support our company ethos of manufacturing using sustainable methods and their use to assist in saving fuel, reducing emissions, saving time, lowering expense and all lead towards a greener more sustainable future. “We want to help students understand that the future of the Island is in their hands and they have the power to shape that future and impact it, starting now.”

Open to 10 to 16-year-olds

The competition is open to all Island students aged from 10-16. To enter the competition, students are required to submit an idea for a mural around this theme, using creativity and originality.

The winner will have their artwork placed on in public view onto a wall of our building in our new eco garden office, which will appear in the local press and across social media worldwide. They will also win a prize for their school or college.

Deadline

The closing date for entry is Friday 18th September 2020, the winner will be announced online on our YouTube channel on the 30th September.

To enter, simply send your artwork to: [email protected]

News shared by Mila on behalf of Datum Electronics. Ed