Calling all schools: Take part in nationwide pupil online-safety survey

To mark Safer Internet Day on 6 February 2018, the NSPCC and the London Grid for Learning (LGfL DigiSafe) is urging primary and secondary schools across the UK to take part in a free pupil online safety survey.

Findings from the anonymised survey will be used to help develop a better understanding of young people’s online lives via a national academic report, and locally, by returning the data to participating schools.

Sign up in advance

Schools can sign up in advance to take part in the online survey, which is open from Thursday 1 to Wednesday 28 February.

Designed for pupils across Key Stages 2-4, it covers a range of online safety issues including:

Livestreaming

Gaming

Meeting people online (and then face to face)

Sharing – such as personal information, images and videos

Staying safe online

More than 22,000 children and young people took part in the previous survey which was held in 2015.

To sign up, and for further information, visit pupilsurvey.lgfl.net

Image: photogra-z under CC BY 2.0