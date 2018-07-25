Camerata Choir form unique partnership with City of London Choir for choral concert

End your working week with some culture! This exciting partnership is sure to be popular, so book now to avoid disappointment.

Music lovers are in for a treat this Friday evening with an opportunity to feed your soul when our wonderful Camerata Choir are joined by City of London Choir for a choral concert in Ryde.

The choirs will be performing Duruflé’s Requiem and Elgar’s Psalms, under the baton of Hilary Davan Whetton with Richard Gowers on organ and Maya Wheeler-Colwell as Mezzo Soprano.

The concert takes place at All Saint’s Church (West Street, Ryde) with doors opening from 6pm and concert starting at 7pm.

Tickets for this unique event are £12 each with students or under 16s free.

Book your tickets now to avoid disappointment. This exciting partnership is sure to be popular.

