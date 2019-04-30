Can the Isle of Wight find this dog before holidaymakers head home?

Isle of Wight animal lovers are pulling together to help find a dog that has gone missing from holidaymakers staying at Nodes Point Holiday Park, St Helens.

Lucy, who is 16 years old and very frail as she has cancer, went missing overnight on Sunday/Monday.

Members of the Lost Pets IOW Facebook Group have been helping with searches in the area, hoping to find Lucy before her owners have to leave the Island.

If you see Lucy in the St Helens area, please call Joseph on 07830 640 989.