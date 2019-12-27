Can you help Police find Jamie Leigh Simpson from Sandown?

The 29-year-old is wanted in connection with a serious assault which took place in the Lake area on 20 December.

The incident has left a woman with significant injuries and we want to speak with Jamie Simpson as a matter of urgency.

We have conducted a number of enquiries to locate him, and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

Arrest for those hiding Simpson

Anyone found to be harbouring Simpson to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves.

Get in touch

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please contact police on 101, quoting 44190456012.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org