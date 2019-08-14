Cancellations to Fastcat timetable today

The Porsmouth to Ryde Fastcat will be operating on a revised timetable this evening (Wednesday).

This is due to the suspected fouling of a propeller on Wight Ryder 1.

Cancellations

The 16.40, 17.40 and 18.45 sailings from Portsmouth Harbour and the 17.10, 18.10 and 19.15 sailings from Ryde have all been cancelled.

A number of crossings were also cancelled this morning during the commuter period.

Wightlink apologise for any changes to your travel plans.

Image: Peter Trimming under CC BY 2.0