Candidates for the 2021 Isle of Wight Town, Parish and Community council elections

Candidates for Isle of Wight Town, Parish and Community council elections have been announced.

There are 66 wards with candidates for the upcoming elections.

Eight of the wards are uncontested with just one candidate standing.

The election takes place on the same day as the Isle of Wight council elections and Police and Crime Commission elections – Thursday 6th May 2021.

Image: johnkeane under CC BY 2.0