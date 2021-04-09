Candidates for the 2021 Isle of Wight Town, Parish and Community council elections

Find out who is standing to join your town, parish or community council in the upcoming elections

Polling station sign attached to railings

Candidates for Isle of Wight Town, Parish and Community council elections have been announced.

There are 66 wards with candidates for the upcoming elections.

Eight of the wards are uncontested with just one candidate standing.

The election takes place on the same day as the Isle of Wight council elections and Police and Crime Commission elections – Thursday 6th May 2021.

Page down in the document below to see the 66 notices.

Friday, 9th April, 2021 3:08pm

1 Comment on "Candidates for the 2021 Isle of Wight Town, Parish and Community council elections"

peterj

Some epic battles lie ahead!!

I see most party political members using their standard tactic of keeping their membership quiet on the town and parish ballots. For example in Ryde West, Lou Temel is a Conservative Party candidate for County but merely a ‘Concerned Resident’ for Ryde Town Council…

9, April 2021 3:24 pm
