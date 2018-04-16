Cantobelle sing with the Newchurch Male Voice Choir

Bob shares details of this upcoming event. Ed
A ‘St George’s Day 1918 Show’ is on at St Saviours Church, Queens Road, Shanklin on Saturday 21st of April starting at 7.30pm.
The Newchurch Male Voice Choir will be performing along with Cantobelle, Lucy Stevens, Kim Ball, Janet and Mitch Jones in the show directed by Cate Clark
There will a grand patriotic sing along for you to join in with and to wave the flags.
Entry is free. There will be a Raffle and refreshments
Supporting the One Life Festival
A retiring collection that will go to support the One Life Festival which is on June 6th at Tapnell Farm and they provide music for adults with learning difficulties.
Monday, 16th April, 2018 7:49am
By Bob Cooper
