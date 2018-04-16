Steve shares this latest report from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

A small squad of just the one crew from the Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club competed in their first competition of the season on Saturday 14th April, after several earlier planned events had been cancelled due to the weather.

The Boy’s J14 Coxed Four (pictured right) of Josh Lee, Tye Cameron, Ben Sanderson, Austin Smith with Danny Sanderson coxing raced in the Men’s Novice Fours section in Division one of the Head Race, which takes the form of a time trial over the four and a half mile course on the River Itchen.

The crew produced a good performance in a strongly contested section to finish third in a time of 17 minutes 59 seconds.

Upcoming event

Next Saturday (21st April) the Ryde Boy’s J16 coxed four will represent the Wessex Region in this event at the GB Junior Inter-Regional Regatta at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham, where they will be joined by the Club’s J16 Girl – Freya Drage – who has been selected to represent the region as part of the composite Girl’s J16 Eight.