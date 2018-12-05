Carbon monoxide detectors for Isle of Wight elderly thanks to car firm’s donation

Ron shares this latest news on behalf of Snows. Ed

Toyota GB has donated £1,800 to buy life-saving carbon monoxide detectors which will be fitted in homes on the Isle of Wight and across Hampshire through The Bobby Scheme.

Alastair Rutt, divisional corporate manager at Snows Motor Group, which operates Toyota dealerships across the south coast, presented a cheque to Hampshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney on behalf of Toyota GB outside the scheme’s headquarters in Eastleigh.

The Blue Lamp Trust

The Bobby Scheme is funded in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight through the activities of The Blue Lamp Trust, a charity which provides practical driving assessments for taxi licence applicants and existing taxi drivers.

Mr Rutt, who recently became a trustee of The Blue Lamp Trust, said:

“I initially became aware of the Trust after winning some driver training with them some years ago. “I learned about the vital work they do, raising money to help vulnerable and elderly people feel safe in their own homes via The Bobby Scheme and keeping the Isle of Wight’s roads safe via their various road safety and eco driving courses.”

Charity support from staff

A family-run company, Snows is headquartered in Southampton and runs Toyota franchises at sites across Hampshire, including in Southampton and Portsmouth, Chichester in West Sussex and in Devon.

Snows, now in its 56th year and employing 952 staff, and Toyota GB also support The Blue Lamp Trust through donations, raffle prizes and free-of-charge vehicles used for driver training.

David Watkins, The Blue Lamp Trust’s operations manager, said:

“The Blue Lamp Trust has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Snows and Toyota GB and we’re delighted that they choose to keep supporting our work through The Bobby Scheme. “With this donation, we’ll fit carbon monoxide detectors in homes of some of the most vulnerable people in the county where they will save lives.”

What is The Bobby Scheme?

Supported by the emergency services and local authorities, The Bobby Scheme provides a free service to elderly and vulnerable people, particularly victims of burglary and domestic violence, by promoting crime prevention and fire safety initiatives.

This year the Bobby Scheme celebrates 20 years of service. During that time its trained fitters, who are all vetted by Hampshire police, uniformed and carry ID cards, have visited more than 16,500 homes.

They carry out full home crime-prevention surveys, give reassurance and offer specific crime-prevention advice to improve safety. They also fit locks, spy-holes, door chains and smoke alarms where needed.

Get in touch

Anyone who believes they fit the criteria for a visit by a Bobby Scheme mobile team can contact bobby@bluelamptrust.org.uk or phone 0300 777 0157.